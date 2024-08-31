Millington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,633,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,217,000 after buying an additional 1,091,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,892 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 195,065 shares in the last quarter.

DYNF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 627,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,873. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

