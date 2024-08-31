Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys 464 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $8.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

