McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of McKesson worth $164,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.08. The company had a trading volume of 953,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

