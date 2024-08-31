MBA Advisors LLC Buys 1,129 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,833,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,914,000 after purchasing an additional 299,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,013,000 after purchasing an additional 139,020 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,782 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

