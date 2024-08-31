Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 489 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $556.89. 1,226,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,118. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $557.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

