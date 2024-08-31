Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average of $273.13. The company has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on V. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

