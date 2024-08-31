Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.98

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 22693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

