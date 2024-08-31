Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,312 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.34% of Main Street Capital worth $58,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

