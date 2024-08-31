Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Boosted by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Leidos were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Leidos Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $158.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $158.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $139.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

