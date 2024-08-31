Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.06. 1,458,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $186.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

