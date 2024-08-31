Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,409,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised shares of V.F. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

