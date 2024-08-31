Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in General Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.62. 5,295,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,916. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.52. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

