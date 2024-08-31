Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after buying an additional 837,593 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after acquiring an additional 430,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

