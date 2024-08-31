Legacy Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 255,326 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.45.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.76. 258,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.57 and a 1-year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

