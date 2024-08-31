Legacy Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.42. 953,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.06 and a 200-day moving average of $327.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.