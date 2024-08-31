Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,338 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 18,449.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 58,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $150.93. 3,728,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 603.72, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.23.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

