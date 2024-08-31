Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. The company had a trading volume of 613,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,862. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.