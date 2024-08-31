Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Progressive by 90.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.41.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.20. 2,817,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $131.87 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average of $210.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.