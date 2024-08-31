Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day moving average of $212.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.