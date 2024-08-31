Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,043,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 79,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Lazard worth $78,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 58.9% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,082,569.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,596 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,235 over the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $50.10. 804,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,506. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -143.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Lazard’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

