Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

