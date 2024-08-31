Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $200,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

