Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.20. The company had a trading volume of 318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

