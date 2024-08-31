Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $144.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.
Insider Activity
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
