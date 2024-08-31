JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Position Raised by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 4.3% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC owned about 1.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,794,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,850 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

