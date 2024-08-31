JasmyCoin (JASMY) Reaches One Day Volume of $65.61 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $962.15 million and approximately $65.61 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

