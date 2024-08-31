Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

ADBE traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

