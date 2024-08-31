iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Trimmed by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,766. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

