iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Trimmed by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 154,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,569. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

