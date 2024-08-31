iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.