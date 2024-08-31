iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

