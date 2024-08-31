iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Decreased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $96.49. 42,896,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,761,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

