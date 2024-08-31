Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 114.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,288,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $630.26. 2,069,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

