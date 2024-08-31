Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.45. 206,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,277. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.