Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,471 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 164.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.40 and a 200 day moving average of $261.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

