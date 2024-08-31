Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $14,294,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,874,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985,010. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.