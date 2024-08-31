Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,736. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $423.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

