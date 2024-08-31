Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,174,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

