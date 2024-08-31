Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. ADE LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,921. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.