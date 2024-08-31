Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 250 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 6,521,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,983. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

