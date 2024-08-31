Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.79. 5,559,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,144. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

