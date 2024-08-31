Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 760,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Air Lease by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 450,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

