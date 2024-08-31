Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after acquiring an additional 503,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knife River by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,546,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after acquiring an additional 373,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after acquiring an additional 450,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $40,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

NYSE KNF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 191,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

