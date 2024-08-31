Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,125 shares of company stock worth $1,669,148. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

