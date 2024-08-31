Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.88. 76,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 27,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

Institutional Trading of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

