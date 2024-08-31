Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 430 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,104,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 842,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

