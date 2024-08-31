Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,980 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 107.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,346,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488,664. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

