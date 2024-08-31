Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 218 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after buying an additional 172,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.1 %

RNR stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.63. 373,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $259.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.94 and its 200 day moving average is $227.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.