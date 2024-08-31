Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.63. 1,097,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,578. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.49 and its 200-day moving average is $413.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

