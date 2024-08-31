Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 151,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Monday. They set a "sell" rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.17.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

